Indianola Motorcyclist Dies After Being Rear-Ended

DES MOINES, Iowa – A motorcyclist is dead following a rear-end crash in Warren County Thursday night.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 65 south of Indianola.

The report says 56-year-old James Dugan was southbound on Highway 65, preparing to turn east onto Nevada St., when his motorcycle was struck from behind by a Hyundai Sonata. Dugan, of Indianola, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Austin Beener of New Virginia, was not injured.

The investigation continues and there’s no word on whether charges will be filed in the case.