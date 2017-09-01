× Iowa National Guard Soldiers Deploying to Texas for Hurricane Harvey Response

DAVENPORT, Iowa – The Iowa National Guard is sending soldiers and equipment to help with the recovery after Hurricane Harvey ravaged Texas.

Two Chinook helicopters and 11 soldiers are deploying Friday from Davenport.

The team includes seven soldiers from Company B, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion out of Davenport, one soldier from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division out of Boone; one soldier from Detachment 1, Company D, 2-211th General Aviation Support Battalion out of Davenport, one soldier from Company C, 2-147th Aviation in Boone, and one soldier from the 671st Troop Command out of Johnston.

The Iowa National Guard personnel will help move supplies, equipment, and people in support of operations.

The state of Texas requested the support from Iowa under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, an agreement to help each other in times of crisis. All 50 states, two territories, and the District of Columbia are part of EMAC.