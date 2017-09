Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Johnston police are asking for help finding two men who held up a Kum & Go at gunpoint on NW 86th Street.

Police say two men captured on surveillance video--one man armed with a handgun--robbed the store around 1 a.m. on Friday. Witnesses say both suspects were black men in their late teens to early 20s and spoke with slight accents.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Johnston police.