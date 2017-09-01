Statewide Permit to Carry Numbers Rising

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Statewide permit to carry license numbers are on the rise, and many Iowans are wondering why.

Mike Sporer owns JLM Shooters Supply in Urbandale, and said over the years he’s been seeing more and more new faces.

“Yeah, probably, almost every day we see someone get started in this," Sporer said, about customers buying firearms.

The products were made more accessible in 2011, when Iowa became a "shall issue," requiring a mandatory five-year renewal on nonprofessional permits to carry.

Numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Safety show the spike will happen every five years. When the law changed, nonprofessional permit to carry numbers spiked to more than 100,000, and again in 2016 to 108,000. This is nearly 70,000 more nonprofessional permits than in 2015.

“Decades from now, those fluctuations might be more muted, but for the foreseeable future we anticipate to continue to see that sharp every five years, then that drop off like we are now experiencing in 2017," said Ross Loder of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The even flow in permit to carry numbers, deputies in Dallas County say, go unnoticed.

“We haven’t really seen a change. We haven’t seen an uptick in crime, we have not had an uptick in gun-related arrests," Dallas County Chief Deputy Adam Infante said.

The five-year spike in state issued nonprofessional permits to carry is a trend that's expected to stick around for years to come.

Deputies say most felonies disqualify people from obtaining a permit to carry. Click here for more regulations.