× The Man, The Myth, The Mower

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s one of the most recognizable sounds of summer, and in one Des Moines neighborhood some very recognizable characters are mowing lawns. Like Captain Jack Sparrow. “Its hard times being a sailor, ya know,” he says with a wink, “so it’s something I took up on the side as a hobby.”

This hobby is getting a lot of attention. “Well I’m from Corydon,” one driver who stopped to get a better look tells us, “we don’t see stuff like that down there!” Captain Jack just laughs. “Well of course you don’t…have to come to the big city to get stuff like this!”

Fifteen-year-old Nathan Dykstra has lived in the neighborhood for a couple of years. When he first moved in he couldn’t believe his eyes. “I just thought, there’s no way this guy is doing this all the time!”

A different character appeared every week.

“Ya know, fighting crime gets boring,” says Dead Pool, “it gets old so I do this to take the edge off.” He says instead of killing bad guys, he’s killing grass.

Neighbors have learned to expect the unexpected. “You look outside, you wonder, what’s he wearing today?” Joe Matheny’s been watching the masked mower for years and explains how it started. “He did it so people would notice him on his mower and not hit him. So it started out as a thing to save his life and turned into entertainment.”

Now Joe says he has trouble remembering all of the costumes he’s seen. “He’s done Stay Puffed Marshmallow Man, Freddy Kruger, Gumby, it’s amazing how many he has. And many days I marvel…it’s so humid and he’s covered head to toe…how is he not passing out?!?!”

There’s one character that always gets a reaction. The clown Pennywise from Stephen King’s novel “It”. “This one’s a fan favorite,” the clown says, “I mean, my wife hates it but…”

Amanda McGrath has been married to the mower for five years. “It’s fun,” she says with a laugh, “there’s never a dull moment!” She says the reactions from people driving by are priceless. “Honking, waving, school busses full of kids screaming, people drive by really slow with their cameras.”

The challenge is remembering which character was the first to make the rounds on the mower, because there have been dozens over the past four years.

When we finally get a glimpse of this character’s face, we get a glimpse of his character. “Oh yeah, “he says nonchalantly, “I still gotta do the neighbor next door. She’s 75 years young, and she doesn’t need to do it.”

When the mowing’s finally done we get a chance to meet the man behind the masks. “I believe everybody should smile, he shrugs, “if you can’t make people smile, at least don’t make them frown.”

Thanks to Rob McGrath, you won’t find any frowns along Aurora Avenue… only curiosity, amusement, and some good-natured jokes.

“The neighbor across the street asked me if I wanted to commit him,” his wife laughs, “and the neighbors up the street love him.”

Rob loves the way his characters make people feel. “We’ve literally had people pull in the driveway and say – you made my day – cool!”

It’s that reaction that keeps him in character week after week, helping a neighbor, and entertaining the entire neighborhood. “Oh yeah,” he says, “as long as I can jump on that mower and put on something interesting, I’m going to do it.”

You can follow Rob’s adventures on his Facebook page, “The Man, The Myth, The Mower”.