Cyclones Get Revenge, Take Down UNI 42-24

Posted 10:58 pm, September 2, 2017, by

AMES - Iowa State got the 2017 season started much better than last year.  ISU beat Northern Iowa 42-24 at Jack Trice Stadium.  Jacob Park threw for 247 yards and 2 TD's, Allen Lazard caught 8 passes for 108 yards.  Lazard is now the all-time receptions leader at Iowa State, passing Todd Blythe.

Eli Dunne threw for 259 yards and 3 TD's for UNI, but also threw 3 interceptions, two of which were returned for TD's.

David Montgomery ran hard for ISU, 82 yards on 14 carries.

The Cyclones are 1-0 and now get read for the CyHawk showdown next week with Iowa.