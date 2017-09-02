Cyclones Get Revenge, Take Down UNI 42-24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES - Iowa State got the 2017 season started much better than last year. ISU beat Northern Iowa 42-24 at Jack Trice Stadium. Jacob Park threw for 247 yards and 2 TD's, Allen Lazard caught 8 passes for 108 yards. Lazard is now the all-time receptions leader at Iowa State, passing Todd Blythe.

Eli Dunne threw for 259 yards and 3 TD's for UNI, but also threw 3 interceptions, two of which were returned for TD's.

David Montgomery ran hard for ISU, 82 yards on 14 carries.

The Cyclones are 1-0 and now get read for the CyHawk showdown next week with Iowa.