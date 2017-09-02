Hawkeye Fans at University of Iowa Hospital Get Special Wave From Stadium Crowd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Hawkeye fans swarmed to Iowa City for this season's home opening football game against Wyoming.

Kinnick Stadium has a rich history that dates back to 1929, and now a heartwarming tribute is adding to the stadium's legacy.

Channel 13's Sam Lozada was at Saturday's game, where some of the smallest fans received a big applause. Instead of missing out on the action, children and families at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital had some of the best seats in the house to watch the Hawks face off against the Cowboys. They also got some special recognition from the fans in the stadium--something organizers hope will happen at each home game.

