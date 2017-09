Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY - The Hawkeyes got off to a slow start on Saturday, but finished strong, beating wyoming 24-3. The Iowa defense shut down highly touted QB Josh Allen, picking him off twice. Josey Jewell added 2 sacks.

Nate Stanley, making his first career start at QB, struggled early but finished with 125 yards passing and 3 TD's, 2 of those came to Noah Fant.

The Hawkeyes travel to Ames next Saturday for the CyHawk showdown against Iowa State.