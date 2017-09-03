Astronaut Peggy Whitson Returning Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KAZAKHSTAN -- An Iowa astronaut who has spent nearly 9 and half months in space made her journey back to Earth on Saturday.

Dr. Peggy Whitson left the International Space Station after 288 days in space. During her time aboard the ISS, she has made more than 4,600 orbits of the earth. She also set the record for most time in space for an American.

She landed in Kazakhstan at 5:30 p.m. Iowa time, along with astronauts Jack Fischer and Fyodor Yurchikhin. From there, Whitson will fly to Germany and then return to her home in Houston, despite the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.