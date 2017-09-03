Community Members React to Fort Dodge Homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Early Sunday morning, Fort Dodge police responded to a report of gunshots in the 900 block of 10th Avenue SW, and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Shane Michael Wessels, 32, was transported to a hospital where he later died. Now, people in the community are reacting to the incident that claimed the life of the Fort Dodge resident.

DaTerra Altman has lived in the neighborhood for a year, and is still in shock about what happened so close to home.

"You wake up and and you hear someone lost their life half a block away from your home," she said.

Police are still investigating the incident and working to determine who is responsible.

"The suspects are still out there, so yes, they would be considered armed and dangerous at this time," said Fort Dodge Police Chief Roger Porter.

Altman also says she now feels less safe in her own city.

"I don't like it. I don't like this feeling, because it's a lot of gun violence and shootings and drugs," she said.

One community leader says communication will help prevent senseless acts of violence.

"One is to open communications between law enforcement and the community," said Sherry Washington.

Law enforcement is trying to find out why Wessels was shot, but say they cannot do it alone.

"We track down every lead, and in order to solve these crimes, we need witnesses and people with information to come forth," said Porter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.

