Des Moines Man Stabbed During Home Invasion

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An elderly Des Moines man was injured in what police are calling a home invasion.

Officers were called to 6301 Urbandale Avenue just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a 77-year-old with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on his condition. Other people were at the home, but were unharmed.

Police say the two suspects then stole the couple's '97 Pontiac Trans Sport van and left the scene.

The case remains under investigation.