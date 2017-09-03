Des Moines Police Investigating Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are responding to the scene of a fatal car crash on Sunday night.

Officials say at approximately 8:05 p.m., officers responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle crash at SE 14th Street and Army Post Road involving three vehicles. Two people have been transported to the hospital, and a third person died at the scene.

At approximately 9:05 p.m., police say two patrol cars were also struck, but no injuries were reported in this incident.

The crash is still under investigation, and all lanes of SE 14th and Army Post Road are currently closed at the intersection and will remain closed for several hours.

More information will be provided as it is made available.