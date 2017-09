Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK CITY, Iowa -- On Sunday morning, friends and family came together to remember an Ames firefighter who died on duty.

A memorial bike ride was held in honor of firefighter Steve Buser, who died while working out at the fire station in March. Along with saving lives, Buser had a passion for cycling.

The memorial ride started at 10 a.m. at Latitude 42 at the Saylorville Marina. Money raised will go towards building a permanent memorial along a bike trail in Ames.