× Police Identify Fort Dodge Man Killed in Early-Morning Shooting

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Department of Criminal Investigation and Fort Dodge police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, investigators were called to the 900 block of 10th Avenue in Fort Dodge. Upon arrival, they found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken the hospital, where he later died.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Shane Michael Wessels.

Investigators believe a fight broke out between several people before shots were fired. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police.