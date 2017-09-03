President Declares Sunday National Day of Prayer for Harvey Victims and Responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- In response to seeing first-hand the devastation Hurricane Harvey left in the Gulf Coast region, President Trump declared Sunday a national day of prayer for the victims and relief volunteers.

In a written statement, the president urged Americans of "all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers today for all those harmed by Hurricane Harvey." He goes on to include first responders, law enforcement, military personnel, and medical professionals who have assisted in rescue efforts.

To mark the occasion, the president and first lady attended church services at St. John's Church across from the White House.

Melania Trump later tweeted, "Beautiful service today at St. John's. @potus and I wishing you many blessings on this National Day of Prayer."