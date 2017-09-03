× Relic of Former Pope Coming to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A relic of former Pope John Paul II is coming to Iowa this week.

The official first-class relic, the blood of the former pope, will be in Cedar Rapids on September 6th. It will then head to Des Moines on September 7th and remain there through the 9th.

The last time the pope was in Iowa, 350,000 gathered from across the country to see him.

The relic can be seen at the following locations and times:

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

Divine Mercy Chapel

St. Patrick Catholic Church

120 5th St., N.W. Cedar Rapids, IA 52405

Veneration: 4-9 p.m. Mass: 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

St. Anthony Catholic Church

15 Indianola Rd, Des Moines, IA 50315

Mass (English) 8:30 a.m.

Veneration-until 10 p.m.

Holy Hour- 6 p.m.

Mass (Spanish)- 7 p.m.

Veneration-until 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

St. Joseph Chapel

Dowling Catholic High School

1400 Buffalo Rd, West Des Moines, IA 50265

Veneration & Teachings

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Church of the Land

Living History Farms

11121 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA 50322

JPII Exhibit

Non-Members: use the code “pope” for discounted entry

12-3 p.m.

Our Lady of Americas Catholic Church

1271 E 9th St., Des Moines, IA 50316

Veneration-5:45 p.m.

Mass-6:30 p.m.