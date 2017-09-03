Relic of Former Pope Coming to Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A relic of former Pope John Paul II is coming to Iowa this week.
The official first-class relic, the blood of the former pope, will be in Cedar Rapids on September 6th. It will then head to Des Moines on September 7th and remain there through the 9th.
The last time the pope was in Iowa, 350,000 gathered from across the country to see him.
The relic can be seen at the following locations and times:
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6
Divine Mercy Chapel
St. Patrick Catholic Church
120 5th St., N.W. Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
Veneration: 4-9 p.m. Mass: 8 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
St. Anthony Catholic Church
15 Indianola Rd, Des Moines, IA 50315
Mass (English) 8:30 a.m.
Veneration-until 10 p.m.
Holy Hour- 6 p.m.
Mass (Spanish)- 7 p.m.
Veneration-until 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
St. Joseph Chapel
Dowling Catholic High School
1400 Buffalo Rd, West Des Moines, IA 50265
Veneration & Teachings
8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Church of the Land
Living History Farms
11121 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA 50322
JPII Exhibit
Non-Members: use the code “pope” for discounted entry
12-3 p.m.
Our Lady of Americas Catholic Church
1271 E 9th St., Des Moines, IA 50316
Veneration-5:45 p.m.
Mass-6:30 p.m.