Water at Iowa Beach Tests Positive for E. Coli Bacteria

IOWA -- Labor Day is on Monday, and the Iowa DNR has tweeted recommendations for eight historic parks in the state to enjoy this holiday weekend.

However, some people are concerned about one park being a health hazard. The DNR recommended Backbone Beach in Dundee, but a sampling from August 29th shows the beach tested positive for E. coli bacteria.

Of the eight parks recommended, the only one with E. coli warnings is Backbone Beach.

The DNR already issued an advisory against swimming in the waters at this beach. If visitors do go into the water, it is recommended that they immediately shower and do not drink the water.