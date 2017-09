Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One Des Moines neighborhood is using basketball to try and stop violence.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Park neighborhood held its third annual Day 2 Play 2gether event. It's a three-on-three basketball tournament for boys and girls ages nine to nineteen.

Organizers say the neighborhood has struggled with violence and safety concerns in the past, but they're pleased the atmosphere appears to be changing thanks to collective leadership and events like this.