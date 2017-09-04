× Children Learning About History at Renaissance Faire

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Renaissance Faire is teaching people about the the time period, through characters.

Every person is dressed up as a character from the renaissance era.

Performers research the character he or she is reenacting.

Graphic Designer for Sleepy Hollow Renae Main said people step in to a time machine when they come to the fair.

“When you come to the renaissance fair, you are stepping in to history. Every one of the performers is very well educated on their particular time period, their character. When you walk in, people are going to greet you. They are someone who lives around in the renaissance village. They want to talk to you about their lives and the things that they do. They want to bring you in to that,” Main said.

People learn about the culture and environment from the time period.

“In the children’s room, which is an area of the fair that is specifically for children. There are a couple of groups that are really great education wise. The queen satana’s fairies, which are a group of fairies that are very playful, very fun. They have a show where they talk about myths, and they teach kids about the old myths and where they came from. And kind of the lesson that they teach kids today,” Main said.

The gates open Monday at 10 a.m.

You can use the PROMO code RFSH17WHO for a $2 discount.