Des Moines Police ID Victim of Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash, One Arrest Made in Connection to Incident

DES MOINES, Iowa — An investigation is still underway, but Des Moines police have now released more information regarding the multi-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one person in the city’s south side on Sunday night.

At approximately 8:05 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Army Post Road. They say 44-year-old Michelle Griffiths of Indianola was driving a white Chevrolet sedan, which crashed into two other vehicles stopped at a red light. Investigators say excessive speed may have played a role in the crash.

Griffiths was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy will determine whether factors like impairment or medical issues were also a factor.

At approximately 9:05 p.m. the same night, two DMPD patrol cars at the scene were struck by a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Victoria Kennison of Des Moines. Both squad cars were parked and the officers were not in the vehicles at the time of the crash.

Kennison is now charged with second offense OWI and possession of marijuana.

The intersection at SE 14th and Army Post was closed at the time of the incident, but all lanes have since been reopened.