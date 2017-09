Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- A Fort Dodge man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday morning.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Oleson Park Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Investigators believe 27-year-old Keven Michehl struck a parked car and was thrown from his motorcycle. Michehl died at the scene.

Officials are still investigating, but are not yet sure what led to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.