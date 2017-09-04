Urbandale Police Still Looking for Suspects in Home Invasion, Stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Urbandale police are searching for the assailants who broke into a man's house, stabbed him, and then fled in the victim's car.

The items the attackers took and the name of the 77-year-old victim left suffering serious stab wounds have not yet been released, but police are asking for help finding the suspects. One Urbandale resident who lives nearby says she is now more concerned about the state of her neighborhood.

"I'm sad for the neighborhood, I'm sad for him and his wife, and scared for my kids' safety," says Kathleen Leslie.

Leslie has lived in the neighborhood for three years and describes it as a safe place with friendly neighbors, but says this stretch of Urbandale Avenue has recently seen more burglaries than ever before. She also hopes police can catch the people who assaulted her neighbor.

If and when the victim's car is found, police say the people inside it face criminal charges.

"Obviously this is a very serious crime, we have a victim who is very seriously injured as a part of this crime. Those are things we'll take up with the county attorney's office as we continue to investigate this crime," said Sergeant Chad Underwood with the Urbandale Police Department.

The stolen vehicle the suspects are believed to be in is a gray Pontiac minivan with the license plate number ESG624. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact local law enforcement.

Police also believe the individuals inside the van are considered dangerous.

41.626655 -93.712166