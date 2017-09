Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- A 1906 Cadillac is no longer on the road, but it's still turning heads.

Jon Luckstead bought the car in 1995 for $19,000. The vehicle still needs to be cranked to get it started, and most of the parts are original. Now that Luckstead is getting older, he says he doesn't have much use for the car, so he donated it to the Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque.

The organization plans to keep fixing it up and hopes to eventually show it off in parades.