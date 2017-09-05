2017 RVTV Route

Ready for RVTV 2017? Take a look at the schedule so you don’t miss out on any of this year’s fun.

The action gets started on Monday, September 4th at Lake Panorama, and wraps up on Friday, September 8th in Ames.

Here are all the stops the Channel 13 crew will make this year:

Monday, September 4th: Panora

Tuesday, September 5th: Slater

Wednesday, September 6th: Boone

Thursday, September 7th: Humboldt

Friday, September 8th: Ames

The annual Iowa vs. Iowa State football game will take place on Saturday, September 9th in Ames, with a kickoff time of 11 a.m.