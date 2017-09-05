How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Cy-Hawk Street Party: Highlights From RVTV’s Stop in Slater

Posted 11:04 pm, September 5, 2017, by

SLATER, Iowa  --  RVTV made its way to Slater on Tuesday for the second stop before Saturday's Cy-Hawk game! Both Cyclone and Hawkeye fans turned out in full force before their teams face off this weekend; take a look at the video for some of the highlights from the day.