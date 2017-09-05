Governor Says Sale of Cedar Rapids Business Could Benefit Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Governor Reynolds says the sale of Cedar Rapids-based Rockwell Collins could benefit Iowa.

Rockwell Collins is one of Iowa's biggest employers. United Technologies, based in Connecticut, is acquiring the company for $30 billion, and it will now be called Collins Aerospace Systems.

Governor Reynolds says there is little overlap between the two companies. Rockwell Collins makes interior cabin parts and cockpit technology, while United Technologies makes engines, wheels, and propellers. The governor also says the sale could eventually lead to an expansion of business in Iowa.

The deal still has to be approved by federal regulators.