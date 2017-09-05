Group Gathers Outside Federal Building to Protest End of DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- People gathered outside the Neal Smith Federal Building on Tuesday to protest President Trump's decision to end DACA.

“Out of the shadows still and fight for our 11 million undocumented community members, and also all the young people trying to make a difference," said Des Moines resident Lizeth Salazar-Klock.

Salazar-Klock says she’s fighting for DACA and the 11 million people trying to gain U.S. citizenship.

“Fighting for my dreams and to go above and beyond and someday participate and uplift my community,” Salazar-Klock said.

Improving and supporting the community was top of mind for the protesters.

“The whole world is our country, and when we get too narrow, what we end up doing is exclude people," Ankeny resident Jean Schwendinger said.

Since 2012, DACA has helped 800,000 people brought into the U.S. by their undocumented parents.

Des Moines resident Monica Reyes says she owes her life to DACA.

“Within the first year could buy a house and I was able to finish my studies and The University of Northern Iowa, and then I’ve been able to start my career," Reyes said.

The department of homeland security has been ordered to stop processing new DACA applications