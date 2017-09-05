Judge Orders City of Des Moines to Refund Hundreds of Speeding Ticket Fines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A district court judge says Des Moines should pay back hundreds of drivers who received a speeding ticket.

A lawsuit against the city claims drivers were denied due-process and alleges the city's speed enforcement camera ordinance didn't mention the option to contest violations.

On Tuesday, the judge ruled that the city violated offenders' rights. More than 1,500 people who applied to be part of the lawsuit could be eligible for refunds depending on their fines. The city is able to appeal Tuesday's ruling.