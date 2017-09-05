How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

RVTV 2017 Wraps Up First Day at Lake Panorama

Posted 2:44 pm, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 03:13PM, September 5, 2017

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa  --  The first day of RVTV was a success at Lake Panorama! Take a look at the video to see some of Monday's highlights.