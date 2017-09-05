× Safe Ways to Donate to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

DES MOINES, Iowa — People in texas are still struggling to pick up the pieces Hurricane Harvey left behind.

The Red Cross and the City of Houston still need money to help everyone affected, but it’s important to note, scammers are taking advantage of the situation.

Here are some tips from the Attorney General’s office:

Know who you are giving to. Fake organizations may have a name similar to a legitimate organization.

Be wary of callers seeking donations. Don’t give to someone who calls you unless you are certain the caller represents an organization you are familiar with. Scammers can spoof caller ID.

Be wary of emails and social media posts seeking donations.The links attached to them may contain malicious software.

Avoid providing cash to someone who shows up at your door. Ask to see the person’s identification, and don’t let someone pressure you into donating.

Be cautious about crowdfunding.

There are several ways to verify an organization Places to check include the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance, GuideStar, and Charity Navigator. You can check an organization’s tax status through IRS Select Check.

Here are several safe ways to donate: