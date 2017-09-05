‘Steer it, Clear it’ to Help Keep Roads Safer After Minor Accidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Iowa DOT wants to make sure drivers are ready to pull over for a fender bender.

Officials are reminding Iowans of the "Steer it, Clear it" law that took effect on July 1st. Anyone involved in a minor crash in which no one is hurt is required to move the vehicles out of the driving lanes of traffic. This reduces the risk of another crash.

The DOT says for every minute a lane is blocked, the risk of a secondary crash increases by nearly three percent. Getting a minor crash out of the way also keeps traffic moving.