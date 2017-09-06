× 9/11 Tribute Trail to Return to Gray’s Lake Park Next Week

DES MOINES, Iowa — The lives lost in the terrorist attacks on September 11th will again be honored at Gray’s Lake Park this year on the 16th anniversary of the hijackings.

Beginning Friday morning 2,977 individual flags, one for each innocent life lost in the attacks, will be placed in the lawn on the North side of Gray’s Lake Park. The flags will remain in place through the weekend and all day on Monday, September 11th. They will be removed on Tuesday evening.

The city hosts the memorial every year to put the loss from the terrorist attacks in perspective and to offer residents a place to quietly reflect on the somber day.