Arrest Made in Rest Stop Shooting Homicide

IOWA COUNTY, Iowa — A woman is now facing a First Degree Murder charge for her alleged role in a shooting at a rest stop early Wednesday morning.

Authorities were called to the rest area near Victor on Interstate 80 around 2:30am on a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man dead inside a semi tractor from gunshot wounds. 43-year-old Mariana Lesnic was taking into custody at the scene. She is now charged with murder.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the shooting victim until family members are notified.