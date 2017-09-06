How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Creston Students Disciplined for Posting ‘KKK’ Photo on Social Media

Posted 12:28 pm, September 6, 2017, by , Updated at 12:29PM, September 6, 2017

Photo of Creston students posing as KKK members posted on social media

CRESTON, Iowa  —  A group of Creston High School students will be disciplined for posting a photo on social media depicting them burning a cross while wearing white hoods.

The Creston News Advertiser reports that the photo started circulating on social media on Wednesday morning.  The picture shows five people wearing KKK-style white hoods while burning a cross and holding a Confederate flag.  One of the boys in the photo is also holding a rifle.

Creston Assistant Principal Jeff Bevins tells the News Advertiser that the school launched an investigation as soon as officials learned of the photo.  Bevins did not say what action had been taken.