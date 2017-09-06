× Creston Students Disciplined for Posting ‘KKK’ Photo on Social Media

CRESTON, Iowa — A group of Creston High School students will be disciplined for posting a photo on social media depicting them burning a cross while wearing white hoods.

The Creston News Advertiser reports that the photo started circulating on social media on Wednesday morning. The picture shows five people wearing KKK-style white hoods while burning a cross and holding a Confederate flag. One of the boys in the photo is also holding a rifle.

Creston Assistant Principal Jeff Bevins tells the News Advertiser that the school launched an investigation as soon as officials learned of the photo. Bevins did not say what action had been taken.