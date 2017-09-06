× DMPD Looking for Contractor Accused of Stealing Elderly Woman’s Credit Card

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for your help to identify a man they say stole from an elderly woman while he worked at her home.

Police say the man works in the “drywall business” and was at the victim’s home doing work when he stole a credit card. He then used that credit card to make purchases around the metro.

If you can recognize him you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or leave an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.