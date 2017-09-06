× Iowa Joins Lawsuit Challenging President Trump’s Action on DACA

DES MOINES, Iowa — Attorney General Tom Miller on Wednesday joined 15 other attorneys general in filing a federal lawsuit against President Trump’s decision to rescind protections for undocumented immigrants protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

The program, instituted by an executive order by President Barack Obama, protects thousands of immigrants from deportation. To be eligible for the protection an immigrant must have been brought to the US when they were 16 or younger and lived here before 2007.

On Tuesday the Trump administration announced the program would end in six months and challenged Congress to take action to address those covered under the program, known as “Dreamers.”

“DACA has protected hundreds of thousands of young people, including nearly 2,800 here in Iowa, who arrived illegally as children, grew up following the rules, and are very much a part of our fabric,” Attorney General Tom Miller said in a statement Wednesday, “Our lawsuit alleges the Trump administration’s action to dismantle DACA violates peoples’ due process, denies them equal protection under our constitution, and causes ‘immediate harm’ to those whom DACA is intended to protect.”

In the last five years the US government has approved protection from deportation under DACA for more than 800,000 immigrants.