Woman Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Gun at Driver on I-80

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A case of road rage allegedly lead to a threat with a gun on Interstate 80 this week.

Around 10:17am on Tuesday Jasper County dispatch received a call from a driver on I-80 saying a passenger in another vehicle pointed a gun at their vehicle after a road rage incident. About 15 minutes later a Newton Police Department officer and an Iowa State Trooper stopped a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle on I-80.

Inside the vehicle were three adults and three children. After interviewing the adults in the car 26-year-old Vinnie Wells, a backseat passenger, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. She has since posted bond and been released from the Jasper County Jail.

The Iowa State Patrol says the victim in the case did the exact right thing by noting the suspect’s personal description as well as identifying the make and model of the car she was in and the license plate number. The driver then disengaged the other vehicle, called 911 and allowed authorities to handle the situation.