BOONE, Iowa -- This guy knows plenty about the Iowa-Iowa State rivalry ... he's seen nearly every matchup between the two schools.

On Wednesday night the RVTV crew was joined by Glen Yarger. The 106-year-old is a former Iowa State wrestler who won the "Big Six Championship" back in 1934. Glen says a lot has changed in the last century, but one thing about his beloved sport hasn't.

"Wrestling was the same then as it is now. You just get in there and work," Yarger says.