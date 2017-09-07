× Board of Regents Get Bleak Outlook For Funding Higher Education in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa- The Iowa Board of Regents met to discuss the findings of the tuition task force.

The task force was formed after state dollars to regent institutions was reduced by $31 million dollars. Over the past couple of years the schools have been working together to save dollars through economy of scale.

“In the end though it simply comes down to this priorities,” said Regent Larry McKibben of Marshalltown. “Does the legislature and governor hold higher public education in Iowa as a high priority?”

Each school was left to come up with it’s own plan to deal with covering costs. Some looked at 7% tuition increases. Also they looked at how to do more with less.

“We had to make a decision. do we take money to increase the number of faculty and staff or do we give more money to the faculty and staff that we have,” said ISU Interim President Benjamin Allen.

“There’s a lot of conversation about tuition, we’re going to get tuition so high that we’re going to price ourselves out of the market for Iowans,” said University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld. “We’re a long way from even being close to that point.”

Though the formal meeting did not include student comments, some did get up during public comment before the meeting began.

“So how do we pay for our tuition,” said Rob Humble, a Univ of Iowa Medical Student. “I grew up in a family of six kids my parents can’t subsidize my tuition,this means that my education is funded almost entirely on student loans.”

No action was taken on tuition rates at this meeting.