× Five Creston Players Kicked Off Football Team For ‘KKK’ Social Media Post

CRESTON, Iowa — The five players who posed for a photo wearing white hoods while burning a cross have been kicked off the football team.

The Creston News Advertiser reports on Thursday morning that the five unnamed teens were removed from the team. Football coach Brian Morrison confirmed the dismissal to the newspaper. Only one of the students is a Senior. It is unclear at this time whether the four underclassmen would be eligible to return for future seasons or participate in other sports.

The photo in question, showing five young men wearing white hoods while burning a cross and waving a Confederate flag, began circulating on social media Wednesday morning. The school district says it took immediate action to investigate the picture and punish the kids involved.

All five students were reportedly football players. According to the “Team Handbook” available on the Creston High School athletics webpage players have a responsibility to the community and violating that responsibility will lead to consequences.

The handbook lists consequences for “activity detrimental to team” that could include suspension. However the handbook also says “the severity of the infraction will determine the consequence.”