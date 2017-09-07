Logue’s Look to Add to Racing Legacy at Super Nationals This Week in Boone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa -- RVTV wasn't the only vehicle rolling into Boone this week. 900 cars from 17 different states, Canada and Australia will BE racing for glory on the dirt track at the Super Nationals at the Boone Speedway this week.

However the favorite in the championship race will be the driver who travels the shortest distance to make it to the track. The Logue family is a Boone racing legacy.

"My dad was the Ricky Carmichael of modified racing, the GOAT, the legend," says John Logue Jr., "Nobody`s won the Modified Super Nationals five times except John Logue."

Junior has followed in Senior's footsteps. They are the only father-son duo to win the Super Nationals.

Not only is racing a way of life for the family ... it will also be part of death. The Logue's have a family burial plot where they will one day be laid to rest, alongside their cars from championships past.