× Multiple Serious Injuries in Crash on North Side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are on the scene of serious accident on the North side of the city.

Police were called to the intersection of NE 38th Street and E. Broadway Avenue around 12:15pm Thursday. Multiple serious injuries were reported by the first officers to arrive on the scene.

The intersection remains closed at this hour.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.