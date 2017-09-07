Neighbors say Fatal Crash Intersection Is Known for Wrecks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person is dead and two more critically injured after an accident on the northern edge of the metro this afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of East 38th Street and Broadway,

“It appears right now that a small passenger car was traveling northbound on East 38th Street. For whatever reason, they entered the intersection in front of an east-bound semi and he was unable to avoid the collision” said Des Moines Police Spokesman Paul Parizek.

Police say it will take a while to put the technical side of the crash together. However, at the time of this article we know one woman was killed, another woman was taken away by helicopter in critical condition, and a man was taken away by ambulance, also in critical condition. The driver of the metro waste management truck was not injured.

“He's obviously shaken up, at first blush out here it looks like he did everything he absolutely could to avoid the crash” said Parizek.

Neighbors who were home at the time of the crash describe a massive boom of metal on metal.

“I was back in the back of my house working on some projects, heard a really loud impact, didn't really know what it was I thought it was the dumpster or the garbage men at my house, didn't really think much. Two minutes later I see life flight hovering above the house, thought they were going to land in my yard but ended up landing on Broadway” said Lawrence Heuermann.

Heuermann says the intersection is known for rolling stops and high speeds.

“A lot of wrecks throughout the years you know. I've been here 12 years going on 13 and there's wrecks every single year here. You know in the almost 13 years this is the worst accident ever” he said.