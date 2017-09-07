× One Killed, Two Critically Injured in Crash on North Side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead and two are hospitalized with critical injuries after a semi and car collided on the North side of Des Moines Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after Noon in the intersection of NE 38th Street and E. Broadway Avenue. A driver and two passengers were in the car. One person in the car was killed, one was taken from the scene by helicopter and another by ambulance. The semi driver was not injured. No names have been released.

Police say the semi driver appeared to do everything possible to avoid the crash. Police haven’t determined who was at fault. The crash remains under investigation.

The intersection remains closed as of 1:00pm.