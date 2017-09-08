× 19-Year-Old Faces Charges in Urbandale Home Invasion and Stabbing

URBANDALE, Iowa — Police have identified the victim and suspect in a home invasion and stabbing in Urbandale.

Robert Howe, 77, remains hospitalized after being stabbed when his home in the 6300 block of Urbandale Avenue was broken into on September 3rd. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say 19-year-old Magai Anai-Kur of Des Moines was arrested on Friday at approximately 11:30 a.m. in connection to this incident. He now faces attempted murder, first degree burglary, first degree robbery, and second degree theft charges. Anai-Kur was booked into the Polk County Jail.