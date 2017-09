Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A somber reminder of the terror attack on 9/11 is now up at Gray's Lake in Des Moines.

Air Force staffers placed 2,977 flags at the park for each life lost on September 11th, 2001. The flags will be up through Tuesday morning.

The Tribute Trail can be found on the west side of the lake.

Governor Reynolds has also ordered flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at public buildings on Monday in remembrance of 9/11. All Iowans are encouraged to do the same.