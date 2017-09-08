How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Almost Game Day: Looking Back at the Last Cy-Hawk Game at Jack Trice

Posted 6:44 pm, September 8, 2017, by

AMES, Iowa  --  There's only one day until the Cyclones and Hawkeyes face off at Jack Trice Stadium, and Keith Murphy caught up with Andy Fales to recap the last time the Cy-Hawk game was played in Ames and talk about whether we may see the same outcome this year.

Related stories