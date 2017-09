Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa -- Hamilton County deputies have released the identity of a body found in Little Wall Lake.

Authorities say the body belongs to 73-year-old Arne Wayne Fagervik of Blairsburg. The sheriff's office says no foul play is suspected.

The 9-1-1 call came in just before 3 p.m. on Thursday. Once the body was taken from the lake, it was sent to the state medical examiner's office in Ankeny where the cause of death will be determined. Authorities ID Body Found in Little Wall Lake