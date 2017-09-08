× Dallas County Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Woman

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Dallas County authorities are asking for help locating a missing woman in the Adel area.

Svetlana Kornilova, 71, was last seen in the 2700 block of North Avenue at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday. She was wearing a yellow t-shirt and tan pants.

Officials are not sure which way she may be travelling, but say she has made comments about harming herself.

A search for Kornilova is currently underway, and anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 515-993-4567.