Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEOKUK, Iowa -- The former owner of a Keokuk boarding school is now in custody facing child sex charges.

Midwest Academy in Keokuk was shut down last year after it was raided by police following an accusation of sexual abuse by a former underage resident. The academy's former owner, Ben Trane, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday.

He is charged with child endangerment, sexual exploitation by a counselor, and third degree sex abuse.